Husband Kept Yanking The Covers Off To Check For Spiders, So His Wife Filled His Side Of The Bed With Fake Ones And His Reaction Was Loud Enough To Alert The Neighbors

Spiders aren’t scary My husband is afraid of spiders. Years ago, he worked the night shift and would come home from work around 2 AM. Because of his fear of spiders, he would grab the covers off of me and whip them to the bottom of the bed, leaving me exposed and waking me up. His purpose was to check for spiders, but I wondered if it was also resentment that I was sleeping? Obviously, I found this annoying, especially because we had a newborn who was waking me up multiple times a night, and sleep is precious. I asked him nicely not to do this. I begged him not to do this.

Finally, I bought a pack of very realistic spiders in various sizes and, while he was at work, filled his side of the bed all the way to the bottom with what looked like a massive spider party. That night, when he came home and whipped the covers off, he screamed so loudly and shrilly that the neighbors called to make sure that I was OK because they heard a woman screaming. Problem solved. Now that the neighbors know that he is a weenie, I was able to get some sleep. By the way, we live in an area that has absolutely no poisonous spiders at all.

