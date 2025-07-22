Dermatologist Says That The Trend Of Not Washing Your Hair Is Actually Bad For Your Scalp, And A Certain Type Of Shampoo Can Help Your Hair Grow

I’m a guy with pretty long hair, and I’ve never understood why some of my fellow long-hairs insist that not every shower should involve washing it.

I can’t stand my hair going unwashed, and apparently I’m not alone, according to this video from dermatologist and TikTok user @dr.heatherderm:

“When I tell my patience that washing your hair MORE often can actually REDUCE scalp inflammation…” says the caption.

“…and washing your hair with ZINC based or ketoconazole shampoos can actually help HAIR LOSS.”

Who knew?

@dr.heatherderm Ideally washing your hair with an anti-dandruff shampoo that contains zinc like @headandshoulders or @CeraVe, or @Nizoral ketoconazole shampoo 2-3x a week or more can potentially reduce scalp inflammation that can contribute to hair loss For my patients with type 4 hair, I usually ask how often they’re washing so let’s say it’s 1-2x/month, I ask if it’s possible to increase to 3-4x/month and to follow with a nice hydrating conditioner or mask to reintroduce moisture to the hair. #dermatologist #hairlosssolutions #hairlossremedy #hairlosstips #dermdocheather #drheatherderm ♬ What the Hell – Avril Lavigne

Some folks had recommendations:

What was/is with this trend?

Easy, breezy, beautiful.

Of course, you do you.

A nice long shower sounds real good right now.

But then I’ll still skip tomorrow.

