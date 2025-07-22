July 22, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Dermatologist Says That The Trend Of Not Washing Your Hair Is Actually Bad For Your Scalp, And A Certain Type Of Shampoo Can Help Your Hair Grow

by Ben Auxier

Dr. Heather Kornmehl at her computer

TikTok/dr.heatherderm

I’m a guy with pretty long hair, and I’ve never understood why some of my fellow long-hairs insist that not every shower should involve washing it.

I can’t stand my hair going unwashed, and apparently I’m not alone, according to this video from dermatologist and TikTok user @dr.heatherderm:

Dr. Heather Kornmehl at her computer

TikTok/dr.heatherderm

“When I tell my patience that washing your hair MORE often can actually REDUCE scalp inflammation…” says the caption.

Dr. Heather Kornmehl at her computer

TikTok/dr.heatherderm

“…and washing your hair with ZINC based or ketoconazole shampoos can actually help HAIR LOSS.”

Dr. Heather Kornmehl at her computer

TikTok/dr.heatherderm

Who knew?

@dr.heatherderm

Ideally washing your hair with an anti-dandruff shampoo that contains zinc like @headandshoulders or @CeraVe, or @Nizoral ketoconazole shampoo 2-3x a week or more can potentially reduce scalp inflammation that can contribute to hair loss For my patients with type 4 hair, I usually ask how often they’re washing so let’s say it’s 1-2x/month, I ask if it’s possible to increase to 3-4x/month and to follow with a nice hydrating conditioner or mask to reintroduce moisture to the hair. #dermatologist #hairlosssolutions #hairlossremedy #hairlosstips #dermdocheather #drheatherderm

♬ What the Hell – Avril Lavigne

Some folks had recommendations:

2025 06 25 18 21 10 Dermatologist Says That The Trend Of Not Washing Your Hair Is Actually Bad For Your Scalp, And A Certain Type Of Shampoo Can Help Your Hair Grow

What was/is with this trend?

2025 06 25 18 21 23 Dermatologist Says That The Trend Of Not Washing Your Hair Is Actually Bad For Your Scalp, And A Certain Type Of Shampoo Can Help Your Hair Grow

Easy, breezy, beautiful.

2025 06 25 18 21 52 Dermatologist Says That The Trend Of Not Washing Your Hair Is Actually Bad For Your Scalp, And A Certain Type Of Shampoo Can Help Your Hair Grow

Of course, you do you.

2025 06 25 18 22 06 Dermatologist Says That The Trend Of Not Washing Your Hair Is Actually Bad For Your Scalp, And A Certain Type Of Shampoo Can Help Your Hair Grow

A nice long shower sounds real good right now.

But then I’ll still skip tomorrow.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter