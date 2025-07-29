Indian Woman’s Parents Expect Her To Be Married By The Time She’s 25, But Her Friend Thinks That’s Ridiculous

Different cultures have different traditions and expectations when it comes to dating, relationships and marriage.

If you were from the same culture as your friend but you had completely different ideas about marriage and dating, would you stay out of your friend’s love life, or would you assert your opinion even if it made her upset?

In today’s story, two Indian women are talking about their future and marriage, but they definitely don’t see eye to eye.

Now one friend is wondering if she should’ve kept her feelings to herself.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my friend her parents shouldn’t be dictating when she gets married? A few days ago, my friend told me that on her 18th birthday, her parents told her she has five years to do whatever she wants, and then they’ll start looking for a groom and expect her to be married by 25. When she told me, I immediately said it’s her life and that her parents can’t just set a deadline for her freedom like that. I also pointed out that out of those five years, four would be spent in college, so she’d barely have time to “live freely” before being pressured into marriage right after graduation.

They argued about this plan.

She said that as the eldest daughter (she has a brother and a sister), it’s normal and expected in her family. I’m Indian too, so I understand the cultural angle—but I still felt it wasn’t fair. We disagreed, and I was pretty blunt about it, which led to us not talking. I might be the jerk because I was direct and didn’t sugarcoat anything, and maybe I hurt her feelings or sounded judgmental about her family situation. But I still stand by what I said.

It’s her friend’s life, and if her friend is okay with being married by 25, then so be it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

There’s nothing wrong with telling the truth.

It’s not like she insulted her.

It’s not a bad thing to consider all the options.

Being blunt is sometimes best.

She was just trying to be a good friend.

