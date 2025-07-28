Instagram Comment Prompts Homeowner To Check Home Equity In Three Years, So They Wait And Respond Back To The Person Who Commented
by Jayne Elliott
Shutterstock/Reddit
Have you ever wondered if it’s a good investment to buy a home? The person in this story was told by someone on Instagram that it wasn’t going to be a good deal.
This homeowner decided to be petty about it and get back to the person that commented to let them know the reality of the situation.
It’s admittedly petty but very satisfying! Let’s read the whole story.
The pettiest thing I’ve ever done.
Today I checked my calendar to see when Father’s Day was when I noticed a reminder set for Jun 11th, so I clicked ok it.
It said “-30 percent equity check revenge album in photos”.
So I opened my photos app and there was an album labeled revenge and in it was a screenshot of an IG comment section of someone telling me “Give it three years you’ll have -30% equity” basically telling me I was stupid for buying my house.
This person was wrong.
Well it’s been 3 years and I’m currently at +30% equity, so he was off by 60%.
When I searched my comments narrowing it down to the actual date based on the date of the screen shot, the post must have been removed.
So I searched his IG name and nothing came up under “accounts”. However, I was able to find tagged photos of him and saw he changed his IG name.
Time to let them know what’s what.
Well, I decided to drop him a line.
“As the pettiest man on the planet, l had to remind you three years ago you said l’d have -30% equity. I currently have +30% equity, so you were off by about 60%.”
Setting a calendar reminder for three years in the future about an IG comment is pretty wild. I wonder if the person even remembers the comment.
Let's see how Reddit reacted to this story.
This person has a calendar reminder to annoy their brother.
Another person shares something similarly petty.
Here’s a reminder not to forget about Father’s Day.
It’s a good thing this person uses their powers for petty and not evil.
Here’s another funny story about a calendar.
Calendar reminders can take being petty to a whole new level!
