‘It just brings me joy to know that she’s sitting there.’ – A Woman Said She Still Hasn’t Told Her Father’s Mistress That He Was Deceased

TikTokkers share a lot of lot of things on the social media platform, but this is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this!

A woman named Cass posted a video and talked about how she decided to get some revenge…on her father’s mistress.

Cass said her father had affairs with a woman for decades and the two were even married at one point.

The TikTokker said that her father passed away…and she’s not going to say anything to the woman in question.

Cass said, “Call me a terrible person for this all you want. Honestly, I don’t care. Because nothing makes me happier right now than knowing that my dad’s mistress does not know that he’s dead.”

She added, “I know that the woman is sitting there texting him. Calling him. She’s showing up at his house, wondering why he has not talked to her in weeks. And that’s because he died last month and nobody felt the need to tell her, beause it’s really not any of her business. Like, it’s nobody’s business we didn’t do an obituary. We didn’t do a death notice.”

Cass then said, “We didn’t put that anywhere that she would be able to find it. She doesn’t know my married name, she doesn’t know any other stuff to find me on here. But my dad has literally had the same mistress since I was a kid in the ’90s.”

She continued, “He’s kept this woman through multiple wives. Actually, she was a wife for a little bit. But then he cheated on her and he got somebody else pregnant. So my grandma made him leave her and marry the woman he got pregnant. But then he still kept her as a mistress. Don’t worry, she still got to stick around.”

Cass added, “Anyways, it just brings me joy to know that she’s sitting there, wondering why she’s being ghosted. Figuratively right now, like she’s literally being ghosted. Because he literally killed himself last month and is chilling in a box right now.”

Wow…

Here’s the video.

Cass posted a follow-up video and shared more information about her past family drama…

Check out what she had to say!

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker has an idea…

And this viewer asked a question.

This is some epic, petty revenge!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!