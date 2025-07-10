Junior Navy Officers Loathed The Senior Officer They Reported To, So They Found Multiple Ways To Get Revenge When He Wasn’t Looking

Some bosses can be really mean for no reason, and that’s also true in the military.

If you had an annoying boss who created more work for you to do to force you to work longer than you’d have to otherwise, would you simply comply, or would you take the first opportunity that presented itself to get revenge?

In today’s story, some sneaky junior officers in the Navy, find several ways to get revenge on the senior officer in charge of their department.

Let’s see what they did.

Revenge for a Navy LT It was back in 1986. I was an Ensign, and the junior most officer on the ship. My immediate senior (Department Head) was a Lieutenant, and was know to be hard on all junior officers. He had three other junior officers under him, and we all hated him.

He would delay our liberty (ability to go ashore) for the stupidest of reasons, often piling extra work on us just because he could. Officers in the other departments would avoid him too, and would express their sympathy for our predicament.

One day our ship went into the ship yard for a few months of maintenance. A large part of the HVAC system was being upgraded, including the duct work in the overhead in his stateroom. He took a couple of weeks leave, and one evening after the shipyard workers left for the day we emptied a small tube of BBs hear the corner in up in the overhead. Eventually the ship yard workers got done and sealed up the overhead. He returned from leave, (was still a jerk) and only after we left the shipyard did the ship start rolling and pitching enough for the BBs to roll around up above him.

We heard through the grapevine that he kept complaining about not getting enough sleep because the ship yard workers did not clean up after themselves. He never did change. I was eventually reassigned to another Department and a few months later learned that other junior officers were putting pens into his uniform pockets on the nights officers left their uniforms out for pick up. Every one of his khaki uniforms ended up with big ink stains on the pockets.

