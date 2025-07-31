Kid At His School Called Him Fat, But When His Coworker Told Him To Report The Kid To The Admin, He Refused

Sometimes people just don’t realize it when they’re overstepping boundaries. This is especially true with kids.

Imagine being a teacher, and a kid says something rude. You know they don’t realize they’re being rude, so you explain the situation.

Would you report the kid for bad behavior, of if it seemed like they learned their lesson, would you forgive and forget?

This guy shares how his coworker kept insisting that he needs to report a kid for bad behavior, but he disagrees.

Who is right? Read the whole story to decide.

AITA For Not Reporting a Kid at Work?

I (24 M) am a camp counselor and this is my 5th year as one at this specific camp I’m at.

Earlier last week, some kids were trying to guess my age while we were making crafts. When they guessed it, a young camper asked me “why are you 24 but so big?”. I’m only about 5’4 so I was a bit confused. I asked them what they meant and this kid replied with “why are you fat?”.

Now I am a bit heavy, but this still shocked me because I was not expecting to be called fat while at work. The kid had no ill intentions. Kids come to odd conclusions all the time so I just pulled them to the side and gently explained that commenting on someone’s body isn’t nice.

I didn’t yell or make a big deal out of it. I just quickly told the kid that it wasn’t nice and moved on because it really isn’t a big deal. This was a one and done situation. As me and the other counselors were cleaning up at the end of the day, I recalled what happened with a laugh because honestly, it was kind of funny.

I expected them to laugh but instead one got serious and told me I needed to report this to our boss. I said no because this was an elementary age kid who didn’t even mean to be rude. I explained to them what I told the kid. But they insisted that I report this because it is a “serious issue”.

Again, this was a one and done situation. Even to this day, I haven’t had any more issues from that camper. My coworker started saying that I was being unprofessional and that things like this needed to be reported. They think I’m being an AH for “pushing this under the rug”.

I still refused and after a week, they still pester me about how I’m not cooperating. I just don’t feel like this is worth making a big deal out of it. It’s gotten to the point where I even reread the handbook to see if I needed to report this (spoiler alert, I don’t).

And on top of that, I don’t want to bother my boss with this little incident because I don’t think it’s that big of a deal. I don’t know. Am I being an AH for not reporting this camper to my boss?

It seems like the kid learned his lesson, so there’s nothing to report.

