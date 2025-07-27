Man Agreed To Cat-Sit For His Girlfriend, But Now She’s Mad At Him For Hiring A Housecleaner To Clean Up

Taking care of a partner’s pet can be a kind gesture.

If your partner agreed to pet sit for you, would you be offended if they hired a housecleaner to clean up the pet fur afterwards? Or would you not think of this as a big deal?

This man was happy to watch his girlfriend’s beloved cat while she traveled abroad.

But his girlfriend got upset when she found out he hired a housecleaner!

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for hiring a cleaner after taking care of my gf’s cat? My girlfriend, Sam, and I have been dating for around 8 months now. She also has a cat named Macduff that has been with her for many years now. She isn’t into Shakespeare. She just thought the name sounded posh and kinda silly.

This man agreed to take care of her cat while she went away.

Recently, she had been planning a visit to her family abroad, so she asked me if I could take care of Macduff for a week. I said of course, and took her home with me. Now, I must admit that I’m not the biggest fan of cats. Not because I hate them or anything, but just solely because I am not a big fan of fur.

He decided to hire a cleaner.

Anyway, we had a wonderful week with Macduff. And after that, even though I tried to keep the house as clean as I could, I figured why not hire a cleaner. A friend of mine knew this private cleaner, so I got in touch and got the house a once-over.

His girlfriend got upset with him for hiring a cleaner.

After I told my gf about how nice the house turned out though, she was a bit upset with me. She knew that I didn’t like cat fur, but she told me that she didn’t expect me to find Macduff that unpleasant. I told her that I didn’t find her unpleasant at all. I just wanted to avoid having fur around the house if I could help it.

Now, he’s wondering if what he did was indeed wrong.

She has gotten calmer since, but I can still feel that what I did bothered her. What do you think? AITA for hiring a cleaner after taking care of my gf’s cat?

Hiring a cleaner shouldn’t really be an issue.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Communication is key, advises this person.

This person thinks it’s a weird fight.

While this person says there’s really no conflict.

And finally, this person gets it.

It’s not about the cat. It’s about a fur-free couch!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.