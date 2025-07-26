Man Agreed To Work For His Aunt For A Summer Job, But He Had No Idea He Had To Work Twelve Hours Every Day

Imagine agreeing to work for a family member for a summer job. You’re picturing part time hours with plenty of time left to enjoy your summer break. If you found out your would actually be working 12 hours a day, would you keep the job or quit?

This young man casually agreed to help his aunt’s property maintenance company.

He was not expecting 12-hour work days.

He wants to quit, but his mom wants him to keep the job. What should he do?

Read the full story below to decide.

AITA am I over worked or and I lazy I’m a 17-year-old dude, and I apparently agreed to work my summer away. I was at my aunt’s house. She has a property maintenance company she started about five months ago. When I was over there, I said I would work for her a little bit.

This young man thought the gig at her aunt’s house wasn’t going to push through.

So, I took Monday and the weekend off from my milking cows job to start. But they never got back to me. So I thought I wasn’t working there. My mom said nothing about it for the rest of my junior year.

He started in the summer and thought it was a part-time gig.

Then summer rolls around, and the first day she tells me I’m working there the whole summer. At the time, I had already quit my milking job a week before summer. I used to work like 3 to 4 hours after school at my old job, so I thought it would be something like that.

He would work for 10 to 12 hours.

I pull up the first day of summer to the job and do a quick 4 hours during the day. Then the next day I go in, get there at 7:30 a.m., and we work until 9:30 p.m. I thought it was just a long day, but I go back again, and we go from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. This becomes a regular thing.

He told his mom he didn’t want to work long hours every day.

So, I call my mom on one of these days at the end (I was sleeping at my aunt’s house), and tell her I don’t want to work 10 to 12 hours a day. I tell her I want to quit this job. She says, “It’s only 12 hours. Get over yourself.” I’m not against having a summer job to pay for a car (she drops me off at work before she goes to work). I just don’t want this job.

His mom got mad.

But every time I bring up that I don’t want it, she gets mad and thinks I’m selfish and don’t want to work. I was heat exhausted the day I called her. I get sunburns, and poison ivy, and ticks. I don’t want to be in pain my whole summer from sunburns and poison ivy.

He doesn’t have a car and relies on his mom dropping him off at his aunt’s.

I don’t have a car. I’m studying to retake my permit test. On days she has to go in early, she has to drop me off at 4:30 a.m. It takes her an hour and thirty minutes to get to the hospital she works at.

That doesn’t sounds like a very fun summer job.

Agreeing to help shouldn’t mean sacrificing your well-being.

