Man Doesn’t Want To Invite His Half Brothers To His Birthday Party, But His Whole Family Thinks That’s A Bad Idea

Imagine being (almost) 25 and single. What would your ideal birthday party look like? Would it involve babysitting your half brothers who are still in elementary school?

Probably not.

The man in today’s story is getting ready to celebrate his 25th birthday, but he doesn’t want to end up babysitting his half brothers at his own party. Is that too much to ask?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my dad not to bring my half brothers 6 and 8 to my birthday party because I don’t want to supervise them all evening Here’s the situation. My dad had a girlfriend for 10 years who struggled with alcohol. When they were together it was constant fighting at home and her issues caused a lot of chaos. Even after they broke up they decided to have two kids. My half brothers are now 6 and 8 I barely see them because I try to keep my distance from their mother. She gives me instant headaches. From the times I’ve seen her she doesn’t really parent them. She barely pays attention to them and never tells them no. Other people are always watching them for her

His birthday is coming up.

My dad sees them on weekends and when he takes them on trips. He also doesn’t really set clear boundaries with them. So here’s why I’m posting I’m turning 25 and I want to have a small birthday party with about 20 people. Since I barely know my half brothers and they tend to break things and run around unsupervised I told my dad I didn’t want them there. I just want to relax and enjoy my birthday without having to play babysitter in my own house

His dad didn’t take that well.

My dad got angry. He said I can’t shut them out because they’re family and said he won’t come to the party if they’re not invited. He told me they’re kids and need to run around and that he wants to have fun too and will watch them as much as he can I told him honestly that he never watches them and if that’s how he feels he doesn’t have to come at all. I also explained that the party is on a weekday and their mom lives two hours away so it’s not a big deal if they don’t come this time

His family has also turned against him.

Now my whole family is upset with me. They say I’m overreacting and being harsh. My aunt offered to help watch them if needed but I still feel like it’s not unreasonable to want a calm birthday without small kids running around Now I’m doubting myself. Maybe I should cancel the whole party and just do something else. I feel awful and can’t stop overthinking it. So Reddit AITA

Take the aunt up on her offer to play babysitter, or cancel the party and hang out with friends. Babysitting on your own birthday doesn’t sound like much of a party.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He is not being unreasonable.

His dad really needs to be a better parent.

His party. His house. His rules.

Take dad up on his threat not to come.

This person encourages him to enjoy his birthday.

Nobody wants to babysit on their birthday!

