Man Finds Out That He Has A Brain Tumor, But When He Goes To The Emergency Room, He Doesn’t Tell His Mom Which Hospital He’s At

If you had to go to the emergency room, would you tell your parents which hospital you were at, or would you keep the details vague so they wouldn’t be able to visit you?

In today’s story, one man has to go to the emergency room, and he doesn’t tell his mom which one. She’s pretty upset about this.

Did he mess up, or did she overreact?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not telling my mom what hospital I went to when I went to the ER earlier this week Some background: I (27M) have been dealing with health issues since March, made worse when my health insurance dropped my primary care physician (PCP). She finally became in-network again in June, so I booked the earliest appointment, Monday, June 2. At the appointment, I explained everything going on. She was concerned and referred me for an MRI, and to a neurologist and ophthalmologist. She said the MRI referral would sound “scary” to speed things up.

This sounds serious!

I got a call the same day and had an MRI at 1:30. Around 5:00, my PCP called to say they found a tumor on my brain with some bleeding. After some discussion, she advised I go to the ER so a neurosurgeon could read the MRI and decide if immediate surgery was needed.

His dad took him to the ER.

I live with my dad (M 69) and stepmom, and I had my dad drive me since the last time I drove myself to the ER he was upset I didn’t wake him up. On the way to the ER (around 5:40), I texted my mom (F 62), who lives 30 minutes away, to keep her in the loop. She rarely checks her phone and didn’t see the text until an hour later. She called me, understandably hysterical, and wanted to know where I was so she could come.

He didn’t give his mom all the details.

I didn’t tell her which ER, but I did say we were just waiting in the lobby and that if I was admitted to the hospital, I’d let her know. I explained that there wasn’t anything she could do at that point, we were just waiting and I was likely going to be the next one back. I figured that because when triaged the nurse left presumably to check for a room, they didn’t do that for anyone else triaged.

He really didn’t want more scared people sitting in the lobby with him.

My stepmom had already stopped by to drop off my health directive, and if my mom came she’d bring my stepdad. There would’ve been 4 people sitting around scared and wanting to talk to doctors. I was already scared too, and didn’t need the extra fuss. I texted my mom updates throughout the night.

Finally, some good news!

After the ER doctor consulted with a neurosurgeon, it was determined that barring anything unusual in my tests, I could go home soon. I was discharged at 8:40. The today during a follow up appointment, I got good news. I likely won’t need surgery, and there’s a medication that can likely treat it.

His mom isn’t exactly happy.

I told my mom. And while she was relieved, she also said she wants to “talk about my decision” next time we see each other. She’s still very upset that didn’t tell her which ER I was at. So AITA?

This is his mom we’re talking about. Obviously she’s concerned about her son and would like to know where he is. He should’ve told his mom which ER, but he also could’ve explained that he doesn’t want visitors right now.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He made the right decision for him.

This person shares how their family handles situations like this.

Think about it from the mom’s perspective.

It’s not like he’s a child.

I understand why his mom was upset, but she didn’t need to be there.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.