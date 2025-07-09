Man Was Asked To Be A Groomsman, But Dropped Out Of The Wedding When He Wasn’t Given A Plus One For His Wife

Weddings are meant to celebrate love, so would you be upset if the person you love wasn’t invited?

Imagine being a groomsman in a wedding, but your wife isn’t allowed to attend. Would you still go to the wedding, or would you decline?

This man was in this exact situation, so he decided not to go to the wedding.

His friends are divided over whether he did the right thing or not.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not going to my best friend’s wedding just because my wife wasn’t invited I knew this guy for a while, and my wife and I were only together for a year at this point. I’ve known this guy since middle school, and we hung out every day until we moved after high school.

This man ran into his friend from middle school.

We ended up running into each other again a few years later while we were living a few roads down from each other. We still didn’t hang out like we used to, and I barely talked to or even saw him.

He was invited to be a groomsman, but wasn’t given a plus one.

He wanted me to be one of his groomsmen. There were six of us as groomsmen in total. He told me he didn’t give me a plus one, and didn’t give me a reason. He basically kept saying that he would let me know when a spot opened, but my wife wasn’t allowed to come unless he said so.

So, he dropped out of the wedding.

When I dropped out of the wedding, I told him I couldn’t afford it. That was true since I had personal stuff going on. He basically said if I didn’t go, I was a bad friend. I just told him I’m not going and I’m sorry.

Some spots opened up, and his friend asked him to come again.

He then told me that 3 people and their plus ones were not going from the groomsmen party, so obviously he had room for my wife and didn’t say anything. All my older friends said I did the right thing, but my younger friends said I should’ve gone anyway. What do you think? AITA?

It was rude not to give him a plus one. It’s also quite telling that other groomsmen also dropped out of being a part of the wedding.

It’s never fun not to get a plus one.

