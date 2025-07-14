Man Was Asked To Pay Extra For A Vacation He Booked In Advance, So He Taught The New Owners A Quick Lesson In Business Ethics

When it comes to family, every moment counts.

If you booked and prepaid for a vacation getaway for your family, what would you do if the owners of the rental later came back to you insisting that you owed them more money because their rental prices had increased since you originally paid? Would you pay the difference, or cancel the reservation?

This man planned a special getaway with his wife, parents, and siblings.

He rented a house, but the previous owners informed him that they had sold the property.

He then received a call from the new owners and learned that he needed to pay $100 more.

Let’s see what he does about it.

Read the full story below for all the details.

You can cancel at no cost Last year, my wife and I got married. My parents and sister live halfway across world, but that didn’t stop them from coming over to celebrate. Neither my wife and I get to spend much time with them.

This man decided to rent a house for a family vacation.

So, we decided to rent a house for a couple of days in a nearby wine region. You know: hang out, drink some wine, eat some cheese, and have some quality family time. It had been 3 years since we last saw them.

He received an email from the property owners.

A month or so before my parents and sister came over, I got an email. It was from the owners of the vacation house. They were saying that they had sold the property, but the new owners were going to continue to rent out the house, and they were going to honour the booking, so not to worry. All good.

The new owners informed him that he still owes $100 for the booking.

Two weeks later, I got an email from the new owners saying the booking was still okay, but they were going over their records, and said I still owed them $100 for the booking. I replied back with the receipt and booking confirmation that I was all paid up. Turns out, they unilaterally decided to increase the price of the accommodation, and I had to pay up.

But they were gracious enough to say I could cancel at no cost, but they’d rather we’d keep the booking and pay that little extra.

So, he looked for other properties and found a lot of options.

No cost for cancelling the booking, you say? Within 5 minutes, I had found another vacation house in the same region. There’s literally dozens of them. I sent a quick email back to please cancel my booking and process the refund.

He asked the owner to cancel their original booking.

“We’d like you to keep the booking. Can we split the difference?” “No, thanks. Please cancel the booking.” “If you keep the booking, we’ll throw in a bottle of wine!” “No, thanks. Please cancel the booking.”

And he got the refund completely.

Good thing the refund came back with days. Their reviews have been less than stellar on TripAdvisor. I wonder why.

It’s great that he was able to get a refund!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another realization from this user.

Good on you, says this person.

This person shares a valid point, too.

And finally, this person thinks the owners offered a ridiculous deal.

Sometimes, when you ask for more, you lose it all.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.