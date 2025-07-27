Man Was Denied Proper Medication By His Insurance Company, So He Found A Loophole And Doubled His Refills

Sometimes, jumping through hoops is the only way to get what you need, but a pharmacist who is on your side doesn’t hurt either!

This man relies on two forms of migraine medication: pills and nasal sprays, but his insurance refused to cover both, claiming they were “the same thing.”

So, he had to get creative with the help of his pharmacy to get around the restriction legally.

Read the story below for more details.

Making the insurance company pay I get a migraine medicine in pill form and also as a nasal spray. My doctor told me to use the spray if it’s a really bad one, and otherwise use the pills. I went to the pharmacy today to pick up my meds, and they said I could only get one because the insurance was blocking the 2nd.

This man tried to discuss the problem with the insurance company.

They told me that it didn’t make sense to block my nasal spray because they are different forms of the medicine. The pharmacy tech offered to have someone call the insurance company and see if they could get an override.

The insurance company allowed to pay for 3 mL of the nasal spray.

The insurance told the pharmacy that I’m not allowed both the pills and the spray. They said they’re the same thing. They’re not. The insurance said they would pay for 3 mL of the spray, but not 6. It comes in a bottle with 6mL, so they want the pharmacy to somehow give me 1/2 a bottle of nasal spray?

The pharmacist told him that they can fill either the pills or the spray every 25 days.

Anyway, I usually only fill these every 3 to 4 months, so like 4 times a year at most. Here’s where the malicious compliance comes in. The pharmacist told me I’m allowed to fill either the pills or the spray every 25 days, so theoretically, I could alternate filling each one and get it more often.

This means he could have more than enough for the entire year.

That was at the beginning of the year, so tomorrow is the day I’ll fill another prescription, making it 3 of each so far. That’s how many I used all of last year. At this rate, I’ll have 7 fills of each by the end of December.

The insurance company’s rules don’t make sense, but it’s great that the pharmacist helped OP find a way to get the pills and the spray.

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

This person shares a positive remark.

This user has a somewhat similar experience.

This person tries to explain it really clearly.

Here’s another experience from his user.

Finally, short and straightforward.

When insurance companies try to deny your benefits, all you need to do is find a loophole.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.