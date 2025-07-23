Man Was Told Not To Say “No” To His Mother-In-Law’s Dog, So When The Pooch Jumped On The Table And Ruined Dinner, He Just Sat There And Watched

Telling people how to handle their pets can get you in trouble fast.

So, what would you do if your family asked you not to correct their misbehaving dog?

Would you speak up anyway?

Or would you let the dog do whatever it wanted, no matter the mess it was about to make?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact predicament and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Stop telling the dog “No.” Okay… So my MIL has a very cute but very bad dog, I’ll call Fred. Fred has never heard the word “no” in his life. Whenever he does something bad, my MIL will just laugh and shrug her shoulders. When I visited recently, Fred did a couple of naughty things, and I told him “no,” which, of course, he didn’t understand. After about the third time, my wife angrily pulled me aside and said to stop telling him no, since it is not my dog and my MIL is getting upset.

The next time it happened, he didn’t bother to say anything.

Fast-forward to dinner. I’m sitting at the table alone while my wife and MIL finish some last-minute things. Fred jumps on a chair and knocks over a whole plate of pot roast on the floor, and of course, I say nothing. During the clean-up, my wife asked if I had seen Fred at the table. I said, “Yep, I saw everything, and you said I can’t tell him ‘no’, so…” My wife bit her tongue so hard.

Wow! That sounds like a big mess.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what happened here.

The MIL needs to change her stance and teach her dog some manners.

