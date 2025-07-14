Man Was Tricked Into A $100 Bet He Couldn’t Win, But He Thought Of A Way To Win The Game And Money

Some bets are more about wit than strength.

If someone challenged you to something that seemed impossible, would you say no, or would you take the bet and find a clever way to win?

This man’s dad was challenged by a friend to something that seemed impossible, but it wasn’t impossible for him!

Let’s see how he outsmarts his friend and finds a way to win the game… and the $100!

Read the story below to find out more.

$100 if you can hit me This isn’t my story, but my Dad’s. As a young 20 something, my Dad was hanging with some friends. His buddy said, “$100 says you can’t hit me from less than a foot away.” Sounds like a stupid bet, but of course, there was a catch.

This man’s dad agreed to play a game with his friend.

His buddy said he would make it fair. They would both stand on opposite sides of a standard piece of paper. Rules were simple. Neither man can take his feet off the paper.

They set everything in place, but closed the door between them.

Dad agreed, so his buddy got a piece of paper and set it up in place. The trick here was that he put the paper on a doorway. My dad was on one side, and he closed the door before he stood on his side.

So, the dad punch right through the door and hit his friend.

My dad said, “Smart jerk thought he had me, prolly pulled this on others before. But he forgot to check the door. It was one of them hollow interior doors.” Dad said he punched right through the door into his buddy’s chest. $100 well earned.

Well played, but now someone has to replace the door!

When someone tries to trick you, it pays to think outside the “door.”

