Husband Was Trying To Understand Why His Wife Got Into Debt, But She Got Defensive And Refused To Explain Her Spending

Financial transparency is vital in any marriage, even if you have separate accounts.

If your spouse complained that they were in debt, would you be upset if they refused to tell you any details about their spending habits? Or would you stay out of it and figure it’s not your problem since it’s not a joint banking account?

This man‘s wife admitted that she was drowning in debt.

He asked her about what’s going on and offered some advice on managing it, but she got mad and defensive.

Did he do something wrong, or did she overreact?

Read the story below to find out more.

AITAH? Wife says she can’t get out of debt. My wife (36F) makes really decent money and is on the 2nd to 3rd year of her career. She recently went on a trip to Europe with her family. She paid for all of them. This included hotel, airfare, food, shopping… you name it. I had no issues with this.

His wife opened up to him that she’s having a hard time paying her debts.

Five months later, she said she is having a tough time paying down the debt. Each month, it feels like the “debt doesn’t go down.” I asked her, “Are you buying stuff for other people?” With her salary, she should have $X,XXX left over or at least use those funds to pay that down faster.

This man was trying to control the situation, but she got mad.

She immediately got mad. She said it’s none of my business (lol) and got extremely defensive. Before we got married, we basically agreed to both follow the 50/30/20 rule as it makes the most sense. I asked if I can see her Apple Pay and she wouldn’t let me see it.

Now, he’s wondering about what he said that triggered her.

Her sister (in her 30s) just got her first job. She recently went through a tough custody battle and kept asking her for $$$. But, I’m not talking a couple hundred, as lawyers are way more expensive than that. Fortunately, we have separate finances and just one account for joint bills. AITA in this situation? I’m not sure what I asked was wrong.

She complained about her debt but got defensive when he tried to help. It seems that she’s hiding something. Maybe she gave her sister money.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Uh oh! Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

This user offers some advice.

Another harsh fact from this person.

And finally, there has to be transparency, says this user.

Open communication is key to financial trust in any relationship.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.