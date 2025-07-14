Son Wasn’t Happy About Being A Server At His Mom’s Garden Party, But She Accused Him Of Ruining Her Excitement

Not everyone enjoys big social gatherings, even if they’re hosted at home.

If your mom forced you to help out at her party, would you be excited? If you weren’t, would you be honest about how you felt or pretend to be excited for her sake?

This man told his mom he didn’t want to be a server at her garden party, but she insisted he do it anyway.

Now, she’s accusing him of ruining her excitement for the party. Did he mess up or did she expect too much?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my mother that I’m not excited for her garden party? My mother (57F) recently won a live garden playback from our local music club in a raffle at an event. After that, she decided to throw a party in the garden. Around 40 people are gonna come. She wants me to act as a server there.

They hired someone else.

I said that’s maybe going to be a bit much for me. So, we ended up hiring one of my friends, who works as a server part-time, as a server. She wants me to be a server there as well, which I can’t escape. Today, she tried the arrangement of seats in our garden. She also asked me to clean out my fridge in the cellar

His mom asked him why he didn’t look too excited about the party.

She asked me why I don’t look happy and excited for the party. She also grabbed some things that I still had in my fridge that literally needed to be cool. She came to me and asked me if “she was allowed to put them in the wine cellar.” I had already told her that those needed to be in the refrigerator in order not to expire.

He said he didn’t want to be around a lot of people.

I told her this in a civilized manner. That I’m not looking forward to it since there are going to be a lot of her friends. I’m going to have to spend the evening preparing food while her friends are going to start talking to me randomly. She knows damn well that I just don’t like being around so many people at once.

Now, his mom says he’s ruining her excitement.

After that, she said that I’m ruining her excitement for the party and that you don’t say that to people who are really excited for something. Now, she is acting really mad and annoyed. She also said if I’m going to be looking like that on Friday, then I should just travel somewhere and not be here on the day.

He’s wondering if he’s being a jerk about it.

I know I’m gonna put on a smile regardless and just get through it. But she’s acting like I’m gonna be there and tell everyone to F off. So, AITA?

Maybe he was too honest, but it should’ve been obvious that he wouldn’t be as excited about the party as she is.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person understands why he was feeling that way.

This user suggests taking up her offer.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Learn to say no, advises this user.

Finally, short and simple.

Being honest about your boundaries shouldn’t make you the villain.

