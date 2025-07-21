Mom Remarries And Loses Contact With Her Teenage Child, So Years Later When The Mom Wants To Reconnect, They’re Not Interested

It can be hard for some children to get used to the idea of their parents dating and remarrying, but it’s even worse when the new partner is mean to the children.

In today’s story, one mom clearly chooses her boyfriend turned husband over a relationship with her teenage child.

Now that the mom has returned and wants to reconnect, the child isn’t sure their relationship can recover.

Let’s read the whole story to see if the child is being too hard on their mom.

AITAH for telling my mom I don’t forgive her for choosing her boyfriend over me when I was a kid? When I was 12, my mom started dating a guy who clearly didn’t like me. He was always cold, made snide comments, and treated me like I was in the way. I told my mom how uncomfortable I felt, but she always defended him and told me I was exaggerating. Eventually, she stopped picking me up from school if it interfered with his plans. I spent a lot of nights at my aunt’s house just to avoid being home.

Things changed a few years later.

By the time I was 15, I moved in with my dad full-time. My mom barely called or checked in. She married the guy a year later. I wasn’t invited to the wedding. I didn’t even know it happened until a cousin mentioned it. I stopped trying after that.

They recently met up for the first time in a long time.

We went years without speaking, until recently when she reached out saying she wants to rebuild things. We met for coffee, and she started talking like we were just going to pick up where we left off. I told her I can be polite, but I don’t forgive her. I said she made her choice back then and it wasn’t me. She started crying and said I was being unfair. She said she was trying her best. I said maybe, but your best hurt me.

Is it wrong to push the mom away?

Now she says I’m cold and holding onto the past, and some relatives agree. But I don’t feel like she ever took real responsibility. So am I the jerk for not letting it go Aita?

This mom really messed up and made her child feel unwanted.

It’s hard to recover from that.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The mom is clearly the one who messed up.

This person offers a suggestion of what to say.

Another person puts it bluntly.

Could mom at least apologize?

Going to coffee was a bad idea.

What a horrible mother.

And human being, to be honest.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.