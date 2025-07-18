Mom Set A Rule Of No Sleeping In The Same Room As Boyfriends, But Then Wanted To Share A Room With Her Boyfriend When She Visited Her Daughter

Everyone has rules for their own house that people need to follow when they visit.

What would you do if your mom said you weren’t allowed to sleep in the same room as your boyfriend when you were visiting?

That is what happened to the adult daughter in this story, so when her mom wanted to visit years later with her boyfriend, the daughter told her they couldn’t sleep together and now mom is mad.

AITA for telling my mom she can’t share a room or a bed with her boyfriend in my home? When I (27f) was in college I met my boyfriend and we moved in together, sharing a place with some friends, after dating for a year. I was 19 when we met and 20 when we moved in together.

Fair enough, mom’s house, mom’s rules.

We decided from that point onward to take turns spending Christmas with our families. But the first year we were supposed to see mine, my mom made it clear my boyfriend could not stay and and we weren’t sharing a room or a bed in her house. My dad argued in favor of letting it happen since I was an adult and living with him already but mom said no. She hated that I wouldn’t stay at their house then and instead booked an Airbnb. She said I should respect the rules of her house and I told her I was, but I didn’t want to tell my boyfriend to be alone on the holidays and especially when his family had welcomed us together happily.

Mom has the right to make that rule, daughter has the right not to stay in the house.

After that I made it clear there would be no coming to visit like that if I couldn’t sleep with my boyfriend. My mom said it wasn’t like we were married so she had every right to that rule. Two years ago my dad died and for 11 months my mom has been in a relationship with her boyfriend. They don’t live together exactly but according to my brother he was there most nights while he was still there.

I don’t blame the brother, who wants to hear that?

My mom and brother aren’t really talking right now. My brother could hear mom and her boyfriend in bed and he hated it so he moved out. He’s also 22 and had wanted to but it gave him the push to move. My mom was furious and demanded to know why he was leaving out of nowhere and she freaked when my brother told her he was tired of hearing them. It started mom off on him not being happy for her that she found someone again after dad died.

Hey, daughter’s house, daughter’s rules.

My mom seems to be missing my brother being around and she told me she misses having her kids around her so she wanted to visit for a week or two soon. She wanted to bring her boyfriend along and I told her she can’t share a room or a bed with him in my home. I told her I do not want to hear that. She got mad at me and said she’s a grown woman and should be allowed her freedom. I told her she was alright denying it to me and I wasn’t even planning to do anything in her house. But it sounded like she doesn’t care if we hear or not and I’m not dealing with it. I also told her I wasn’t going to reward her with sharing with her boyfriend when she has been so strict with me about it.

Mom should be happy to follow the same rules she made.

My mom accused me of acting like a petty child. AITA?

Not at all. Mom needs to understand that people have rules for their house and she needs to respect them.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this.

This is pretty funny.

Mom set the boundary, now she has to follow it.

Yeah, she’s looking for a free vacation.

Exactly right. The boyfriend can sleep on the couch.

This sums it up perfectly.

Mom is just being a hypocrite. She can live by the same rules she made.

