Mother Made A Facebook Inquiry About Leasing A Horse, So Her Sister-In-Law, Who Teaches Horseback Riding, Decided To Take It As A Personal Attack

Family and business often make a messy mix.

One woman grew increasingly dissatisfied with her sister-in-law’s horseback riding business, but when she asked a simple question about horses on an online forum, she was blasted.

Now, she’s wondering if she was really wrong for not being 100% loyal to the family business.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for looking elsewhere for a service my sister in law owns? My brother and SIL own a barn, and my SIL, we’ll call Jill, teaches horseback riding there.

My daughter has been riding there for approximately five years. We’re charged the same as everyone else—no freebies, no discounts. We pay $50 per half hour just like everyone else.

Growing increasingly dissatisfied, she decides to start exploring her options.

Today, I had a friend ask me about leasing a horse. I know nothing about leasing a horse, so I posted on our town Facebook page looking for information on leasing a horse.

My brother comments with, “Really?” Jill’s mom comments, “WTH,” and then texts me saying how I hurt and embarrassed her daughter.

She doesn’t find this fair at all.

First of all, we’re grown adults. If I hurt your daughter, shouldn’t she text me?

And second of all, I’m a paying customer. If I was unhappy with a service, shouldn’t I be able to go elsewhere? If I wasn’t happy with my hairdresser, I wouldn’t stay.

She was hardly causing trouble — just shopping around.

But again, I was simply inquiring. Should I have stated I was asking for a friend? Maybe. Should it matter? I don’t think so.

Now I’m afraid of retaliation against my daughter, like they’re going to kick her out of the barn or something. AITA?

What’s wrong with being a smart shopper?

Let’s see what Reddit thought.

This user thinks the whole thing is being blown way out of proportion.

If her SIL really wanted to keep her business that bad, she should have offered better perks.

Just because family owns a business doesn’t mean you’re never allowed to shop at another.

Her SIL’s bad attitude could have to do with something else entirely.

If her sister-in-law still chooses to be offended, then that’s on her.

