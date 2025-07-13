Movie Theater Customer Showed How People Can Get Free Popcorn

I absolutely love going to the movies and I don’t mind paying ridiculous amounts of money for drinks and snacks because it’s all part of the experience and I like to support theaters.

But I’m also aware that most people aren’t on board with that idea, and I guess that’s okay, too.

For the record, I would never do anything like what you’re about to see, but to each their own, I guess.

A TikTokker named Eve posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the movie theater snack hack that she likes to use.

The text overlay on Eve’s video reads, “I’m legally not allowed to disclose what happened here but use your common sense.”

The video shows Eve and a friend walking through a movie theater and they both have empty popcorn buckets.

The two women can then be seen holding full buckets of popcorn.

In the video’s caption, Eve wrote, “I’m not saying we brought used empty popcorn containers to the movie and asked for a refill….but I’m not saying we didn’t do that either.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

It’s not ethical, but it works!

