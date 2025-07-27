She Has Spent A Lot Of Money On Presents For Her Friend’s Four Kids, But When She Threw A 1st Birthday Party For Her Son, Her Friend Didn’t Send Her Anything

When you give a gift to someone for their birthday or another celebration like a wedding or baby shower, do you expect your friend to reciprocate by also getting you a gift when you have a similar celebration? Would you feel hurt if they didn’t get you anything?

This woman shares how she has given lots of gifts to her best friend and her best friend’s children, but now she’s realizing that her best friend hasn’t done the same for her.

She’s not feeling too good about this friendship anymore.

Check out the full story.

AITA for expecting a gift? I’ve had a friend for 20 years, and something occurred that is really bothering me. She has 4 children. I have gone to her baby shower and I remember giving her a very generous gift. I’ve been to all her children’s birthdays and have gotten them gifts throughout the years.

I happened to have a baby later in life. I was asking her advice on having a baby shower, and she talked me out of it, saying it’s just not worth it. The event costs more versus the gifts you get. She moved out state. She was back visiting her parents very recently, and texted me an invite to go to her child’s birthday.

We couldn’t make it, so I mailed her a $50 gift card. For not having a baby shower, husband and I decided to throw our son a large party that was his 1st birthday and baptism. I felt guilt for not having a baby shower and thought this was a great redemption and alternative. Told my friend about the plans and she told me to send her an invite. Which I did. I wasn’t expecting her to show up because she was out of state.

She did not send a gift or card. We got a mystery gift and thought it was from her. It was from a cousin I have lost contact with, and haven’t talked to in 10 years. I was pretty upset as my closest friend who I would talk to hours each week did this, and a distant cousin was being more supportive than she was.

I did the math and I have spent thousands of dollars on gifts to her or her children. The only gift she has ever given me was a $100 check for my wedding. Looking back I’m realizing how one sided this friendship was. Feeling used.

One of these friends certainly prioritizes gifts a lot more than the other!

