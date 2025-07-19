Painting Expert Wants To Pass On A Tip To Avoid Streaks. – ‘When it dries, you don’t see streaks.’

They say good artists create and great artists steal. That seems to be the case even if your canvas is a kitchen wall.

Check out this video from TikTok user @jcourvelle1:

“Alright, y’all, I got a little pro tip that I learned from a painter. The way I like to work, man, is if I work around, I try to find the best people on the job with the most experience, and watch their tricks. So one day, about, literally about 15, 20 years ago, I was asking a painter, I said. I said, ‘what are you doing?’ Cause he was painting, he was touching up some stuff. And he goes, ‘I’ll show you something.'”

“So instead of doing this number right here. ‘Oh, it’s touched up.’ That ain’t gonna look right. When it dries, you’re gonna see streaks.”

“He would brush it like this, and the next thing you know…

“…he would just dab the brush like this, blend it in. And when it dries, you don’t see streaks. And it looks just like the roller marks.”

“It looks textured just like the rest of the wall. Turns out perfect every time, man. Thanks for watching.”

It’s a technique that goes by many names…



MANY names…

But it was generally well-received.

It’s great to learn!

Knowledge is power!

