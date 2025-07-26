Person Got Tired Of Their Partner Hogging The Bathroom, So They Taught Them A Lesson They Would Never Forget

People should be considerate when there is only one shared bathroom.

This person hated their now ex-partner who treated their only bathroom like a personal entertainment lounge.

Their partner would take up to two hours doing their business!

They finally decided enough was enough, so they taught them a lesson they’d never forget!

Two Can Play In the past, I had to deal with an extremely inconsiderate partner. They would spend way too much time squatting on the toilet and scrolling videos and not getting their hind end out of the one and only bathroom for up to 2 hours at a time.

I had to wake up earlier and spend an hour or more just doing my thing in there. They could pound on the door all they liked, but I wasn’t budging. Internal locks can be a joy, or a horror depending on which side of the door you were.)

It came to a head when I forced the issue by putting a (mild, but very effective) laxative in their meal. Then, I locked myself in the bathroom, and simply waited. They were panicked, knocking at the door with grunts and “Aww, crap!” And I never had to wait for the bathroom again.

Hogging a bathroom when there’s only one bathroom is not acceptable.

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

