Person Leaving A Crowded Parking Lot Knows A Driver Wants His Spot, But He Decides To Make Sure Someone Else Gets It Instead

Don’t you just hate crowded parking lots? Circling the lot patiently waiting for someone to leave can be pretty annoying, and it can be even more annoying, when someone who entered the parking lot after you did gets a parking spot before you do!

In today’s story, one person knows that a Tesla driver is following him to his car to try to get his parking spot.

However, this driver is going to have to wait a little big longer, because the person who is about to leave the parking spot has a plan.

Let’s see what happens.

Leaving a crammed parking lot… Today, I was about to leave a parking lot that was pretty full, well… 99,8% full probably. As I walk, I sense a car following me from pretty close, obviously sensing it could take my spot, I’ve noticed the red car entering the area moments before. The shinny EV sound is humming right behind me, “zzzzzzeeeeee …. ” almost touching my calfs ! I know I have what the driver wants, MY parking spot… 😉 – not that there’s anything wrong with that…

OP wants someone else to have the parking spot.

So I make a turn towards my lane, my car is 2/3rd down the isle and see right in front an older lady in a small beat-up car, like a Nissan Micra or something. She obviously was inside the parking area before the shinny EV following me because I had just walked past the only entry way at the pay booth. So I gently point to her, “my spot is yours”, but I’m not certain she saw me…. meanwhile the shinny EV is still following me even closer…. sensing a “new opponent” I guess.

Once inside my car, I gently pulled backward with a curved path to block the shinny EV, it had to back off for me to have enough space to leave my space…

He made sure the person he wanted got the spot.

I then motioned the older lady to take my spot. She thanked me but said “what about him ?” “You were here first Madam” I replied… She entered the space with a huge smile, and I gently pulled away looking in the mirror at the shinny red Model 3 from Telsa 🤣 😉 Next time, don’t act so entitled…

That was a sweet act of kindness for the older lady, but I wonder why this driver assumes the Tesla driver is entitled? Everyone just wants a place to park their car!

