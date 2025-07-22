Roommate Has Three Days To Move Out, But When He Packs Her Stuff Early, She Unpacks It All

A stressed-out roommate thought he was being helpful by boxing up his soon-to-be ex-roommate’s things ahead of her move.

Instead, she unpacked everything and called him out for crossing a line.

Now he’s wondering if trying to make space—and speed things up—makes him the bad guy.

Read on for the story.

AITA for packing my roommate’s stuff when she’s supposed to be moving out in three days ? I was cleaning the living room and kitchen and I put some of her non-essential stuff in two boxes (winter boots, a blender she doesn’t use, a bag of soil for her plants, etc.) I left the boxes open in the living room so she could see what was in them and add stuff if she wanted to. I was cleaning and trying to make space because my girlfriend will be moving in tomorrow – so it will cramped for two or three days.

Are you helping her or you?

I also wanted to help my roommate because she has LOTS of stuff and hasn’t started packing yet (which, I admit, kind of stresses me out). Well, roommate didn’t say anything, but she put everything I packed back to its original place – even if she doesn’t use it (including the box with her winter boots and fall boots… – we’re almost in July). I found this very odd and I asked her about it.

Oh boy…

She said she didn’t like me touching and moving her stuff – which, granted, I understand, but I was actually trying to help because she’s moving in THREE days and hasn’t even started to pack yet. AITA?

