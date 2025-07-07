She Adopted A Pet And Took Care Of It For Ten Months, But Then The Pet’s Previous Owners Showed Up And Demanded It Back

If you adopted a dog from a rescue, would you ever be willing to give the dog back to the original owners?

AITAH For refusing to return a dog that I adopted to his original owner? About a little over a year ago I went through probably the worst time in my adult life. I was engaged and I found out my fiancé was cheating on me. I was living in a condo he owned, and even though he wanted to “try to make things work” I couldn’t do it so I left and moved home temporarily.

Moving home at 32 wasn’t in my plans and it all took a toll on me mentally and emotionally. I was sad, embarrassed and my mental health wasn’t good. Fortunately I have supportive parents, an awesome job that let me take a leave and got my mental health back to at least stable. For quite a while eating and sleeping were a major struggle and finding motivation wasn’t great. After a lot of therapy and tough work I started to feel somewhat human again but still very much sad.

I found an apartment and I had been considering adopting a pet. I talked it over with my therapist and she told me she thought it could be good for me to look into. I went to a local rescue thinking I would find a puppy I could raise and care for. What I didn’t expect was finding an older dog, he’s 7, who had been given up when his owners were expecting a child. He was so sad, and honestly a bigger breed than I was as thinking of but I grew up with dogs.

The woman at the rescue told me of his backstory, his owner had him prior to getting married and the wife wanted the dog gone because she felt he wouldn’t be safe around her baby. He had no history of aggression and just seemed timid and depressed. I instantly connected with this dog, we went for a walk and I knew I would be taking him home with me. That was almost 10 months ago and I honestly have to say we have made each other’s lives dramatically better. I cook for him, we watch movies, he is amazing motivation for me to get out and walk every day. I have human friends of course but this dog is my bestie and I can’t imagine not having him.

This brings us to the issue at hand. Apparently the people who surrendered him realize that the wife forcing the dog out is now a mistake. They have contacted the rescue who in turn have contacted me. I was absolutely floored that they would even ask me if I was willing to speak with his ex family. Apparently there is something where I guess pregnant women become fearful or whatever with animals? The husband never wanted to give the dog up but it was an ultimatum the wife gave.

I told them there was no way I would be willing to traumatize my dog or give him back to people who just tossed him away. I feel the fact they were even asking this upset me, because animals aren’t just something you toss away or whatever and then get to change your mind. I asked them not to contact me again, and blocked the rescue on social media because I was afraid his old owner would find me there. I can’t imagine being pressured to give up someone like a dog you had for years but I feel like that isn’t my problem.

Losing him would be horrible for both of us. I feel like we found each other for a reason. Am I being selfish, or am I in the right here?

