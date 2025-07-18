She Agreed To Let Her Sister And Brother-In-Law Stay At Her Place, But She Didn’t Realize Her Brother-In-Law Would Hog The Only Bathroom In The House

Have you ever agreed to do something to help someone out and then really regretted it? Would you simply continue on even though you regret your decision, or would you tell the person that you couldn’t go through with this favor after all?

In today’s story, the favor is a woman agreeing to let her sister and brother-in-law stay at her house. She wants to kick them out, but she wonders if that’s the wrong thing to do.

AITA for telling my BIL he needs to book a hotel when he and my sister were staying at my house? My sister and her husband live across the country and decided they wanted to come visit. I live in a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom and I set up a bed in my home office because they wanted to stay at my house. They had been here for 4 days.

The bathroom has been a big problem. He spends hours in there. After the first day, I talked to my sister about it. She says he has a condition where he needs the bathroom a lot. So I let it rest. On day 3, it was even worse. There was a time where I had to excuse myself to go to the store so I could use the bathroom twice because he wouldn’t leave.

The last day i woke up at 4am and had to use the bathroom very badly. I knocked on the door and he said he’d be out in a minute. I told him I really had to go. It took him an hour to get out. The nearby store wasn’t open at that time and I had to do something I am not happy I had to do because I couldn’t wait.

The next morning I told him he needs to get a hotel. I can’t be blocked from using the bathroom in my own home because he takes it hostage. I get he has a condition, but so do I. And I make sure I have my own bathroom when I travel so I don’t get in the way of other people needing the bathroom. My sister and her BIL were very upset and called me ableist.

I told them what I had to do last night because he was in the bathroom for so long and they said I could’ve held it. I told them they need to leave and find a hotel or stay with other family, he just can’t stay here anymore. AITA for telling my sister and BIL they need to get a hotel when the plan was for them to stay with me for a week?

It’s her home and her bathroom. Being in there for an hour, especially when you know someone is waiting to use it, is ridiculous and inconsiderate.

