Girlfriend Damaged His Professional Camera Without Remorse, So He Refused To Lend It Out Again. Now She’s Accusing Him Of Being Unsupportive.

Creative professionals often depend on their gear to make a living.

So when he let his girlfriend borrow his camera, he expected her to treat it with the same level of care he did. But what happened next hurt both his trust and his wallet.

AITA for refusing to let my girlfriend touch my camera gear ever again? I’m a photographer. My main kit is a Canon EOS RP with a 28–70mm lens which set me back £1,200. It’s my living, so I keep it protected with UV filters, a lens hood—the lot.

So when his girlfriend asked to borrow it, he gave her the benefit of the doubt.

Last month, my girlfriend asked to borrow it for a weekend trip to the beach. I trusted her to take care of it, warned her about sand, and reminded her to be careful, but she insisted she knew what she was doing.

But to say she squandered his trust was an understatement.

She brings it back and it’s covered in sand. Dozens of dust spots all over the sensor, plus a tiny scratch on the front element of the lens. I had to send it off for a professional sensor clean (£60) and a lens polish (£45). It was also out of commission for two weeks while I was supposed to be on a paid gig.

On top of all that, her attitude was incredibly dismissive.

Her reaction was just to shrug and say it was “just dust.” Now she has asked to borrow it again for her mate’s birthday party.

But he was determined to never let her touch the gear again, which made her upset.

I told her absolutely not. Suddenly I’m the bad guy, being called “petty” and “unsupportive.” AITA here? I feel like I’m going mad.

He may have loaned it out in love, but he ended up paying the price in more ways than one.

What did Reddit think?

He’s most definitely not overreacting here.

Clearly she doesn’t know the first thing about real cameras.

She should have taken way more care of his belongings.

It’s about time she buy her own instead of destroying someone else’s.

She may not see the damage as a big deal, but he knows firsthand what her carelessness cost him.

She’s asking for a bit too much.

