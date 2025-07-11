She Forgave Her Fiancé’s Affair And Married Him Anyway, But Years Later She’s Ready To Walk Away

They’ve been married 15 years and have two kids. From the outside? Picture perfect.

But behind the scenes, she’s been living in a marriage built on secrets, insecurities, and a man who never stopped seeking attention elsewhere.

She has a big decision to make, and she’s not sure what to do.

Read on for the full story.

AITA- I should have never married my husband, and now feel guilty for wanting to leave. My husband and I have been married for 15 years, we have 2 kids 11 & 14 years old. My husband had an affair with a woman he met off a dating website before we even got married. (We were engaged at the time) Stupid me, forgave him and married him anyway. I had very low self esteem and was super scared and embarrassed.

She’s finally wising up.

We look like the perfect couple on the outside. Over the years I have seeked councilling. I’m feeling much better about myself and now finally see I deserve much better. Over the years I have snooped. A lot. I see that he “hearts” various girls photos on social media- he’s constantly looking for attention from other women, but puts very little effort into me and our marriage.

She doesn’t trust him.

I feel guilty because he has provided me and our kids a wonderful life. We both work very hard outside of the home. But we are not for each other. I can’t say I regret marrying him because we wouldn’t have our kids who mean the world to me. But in the end- I don’t trust him at all.

She has a big decision to make.

He wants the look of this perfect marriage and he’s the perfect husband but also have whatever it is he wants on the side. AITA now wanting to leave him because I now see I deserve better? Does it appear that I just used him all of these years?

After years of being sidelined in her own marriage, she’s finally wondering if leaving is the most honest—and healthiest—thing she can do.

What does Reddit think?

This person says she deserves better.

This person has some comforting words.

And this person says it straight: Leave him, ASAP.

When the mask of a perfect marriage slips, who’s really been using whom?

