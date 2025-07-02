She Found Out She Has A Half-Sister, And Doesn’t Want Her To Get Anything From Their Father’s Will

Untraditional families can be even closer than traditional ones, but that doesn’t mean they are straightforward relationships.

I have a younger sister, Lara. I’ve basically raised this girl like my daughter. I love her like she’s my own child. Our mom died when Lara was a year old and I was 15. Our father was a wealthy man with a revolving door of younger women, who my sister grew up resenting.

Whatever our father was, he loved us both very much. He was a workaholic, which left me caring for my sister most of the time. Even though she had a nanny, she had extreme separation anxiety. When I started college, our father bought me an apartment so I didn’t have to stay in a dorm. It turned into me raising my sister throughout college and business school. She stayed at my apartment with her nanny during school hours, and I took care of her when I came home. I never missed a single competition or spelling bee, even through school, which I don’t regret. That’s what I mean when I say I raised her. About three years ago, our father started dating a much younger woman (25F). She got pregnant and gave birth to a daughter. I was never involved with the kid. One time, I took my sister to visit because our father requested it. It ended with her being an emotionally distraught mess for a week. She felt like she was being “replaced.” Any time I brought up the kid, she would cry. So I refused to see the kid again. Our father died unexpectedly six months ago. He never married the woman, and she didn’t get a penny in the will. The kid got a small lump sum, but nothing like the trusts my sister and I received. I don’t think he cared for the kid very much, but the woman wanted it. I used to joke to my sister that the girl was just a “compromise kid.”

Lately, the woman has started badgering me. She says she can’t raise a child on her own and it’s unfair that I’m protective of my sister but won’t do the same for my “other sibling.” I corrected her and said I had no relation or obligation to her child. Her child being around hurts my sister, and she is my priority. She got angry and said I can’t spoil one sister and neglect another. She said her child doesn’t have a father now and needs a male presence. I told her to contact my lawyer. Then she somehow got my sister’s number and sent her texts calling her cruel for “keeping” me away. I had to be up all night consoling my sister, telling her I wouldn’t see this girl and she had nothing to worry about. I called the woman again and threatened legal action if she kept harassing my sister. Now she’s calling my aunts and uncles, saying I’m vindictive and cruel.

