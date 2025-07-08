She Gave Her Honest Opinion About Her Friend’s Instagram Profile Picture, But Her Friend Ended Up Feeling Insulted Instead Of Appreciated

People often say they want the truth, but not everyone handles it with grace.

When her friend asked for an opinion on a new photo she posted on social media, she answered sincerely, only to watch it backfire spectacularly.

AITA for telling my friend her profile picture isn’t as pretty as her in real life. My friend asked me about my opinion. It’s not like I just judge her for no reason. She is extremely beautiful and so is her IG account.

But when her friend asked for her honest opinion on her profile picture, that’s when the trouble started.

But her new profile photo was just not the best picture she ever took of herself. I said that half of her photos on IG would be better than this. I wanted to be honest, so I said that if she likes it, it’s awesome, and in my opinion she looks better in real life and in some different photos.

Her friend didn’t take this well at all.

And then she said that I just destroyed her self-esteem.

But she knows that she didn’t have any ill intentions with sharing her opinion.

I don’t get it! She asked about her photo!!! Not her face!!! Her face is extremely beautiful and the photo didn’t do it justice! Is this a situation where I should lie??? AITA?

Even well-intentioned feedback can land like a slap in the face.

What did Reddit think?

Many people would read this person’s words as an outright compliment.

Maybe the wording could use a bit more work.

This user thinks the friend is being way too sensitive.

This user tries to communicate what might be going on in the friend’s head.

Her intentions may have been good, but it’s safe to say her delivery missed the mark.

