She Left One Aunt Out Of The Loop On Her Pregnancy, And Now It’s Causing A Whole Kerfuffle

AITAH for not telling my aunt I’m pregnant? I’m (28F) pregnant with my first and have a large family. I waited to tell my family about it due to my uncle passing away shortly after we found out. I immediately told one of my aunts, let’s call her A. We’re very close so I told her a week after I found out. I found out a couple months later that she accidentally told my other aunt, her sister. Let’s call her R. (60F)

I didn’t hear from R when she found out which wasn’t surprising since we’re not close at all. I haven’t talked to her in over 2 years and I don’t even have her number. She’s always kept her distance from us and none of us are close with her. As in my cousins and siblings.

We decided to start telling people about the baby and I told my 2 uncles, A and R’s brothers. Just a quick FB message. I have a good relationship with them both but I’m by far the closest with A. According to A, R found out I told them about the pregnancy and was very mad that I didn’t tell her. I didn’t think I needed to tell her because she already knew and we haven’t spoken in years. But now I’m feeling guilty because I did tell her siblings.

Yes I didn’t have her number but I could’ve gotten it from another family member. Now I’m wondering if I should reach out and apologize? Side note- she hates my dad (her brother) which does make things more awkward. AITAH for not telling her? Should I apologize?

