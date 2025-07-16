She Locked The Bedroom Door To Feel Safe While Home Alone, But Her Husband Accused Her Of Hiding Something When He Couldn’t Get In

It can be scary when things go bump in the night, especially when you’re home alone.

One woman locked the door out of habit while her husband worked the late shift, but when he came home early and couldn’t get inside, he accused her of hiding something.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for locking the bedroom door when my husband works? I work first shift and my husband works second shift. Because of that, I often spend nights alone. He gets home around 2 a.m. I lock the bedroom door when I am home and he is working.

Being alone sometimes activates her overactive imagination.

I would hear noises and be not sure what it was, and I got tired of checking. It was usually my cats or an appliance. But I got tired of checking.

So she put a handy system in place.

So I lock the door so if I hear a noise, I know it’s the cats or an appliance — and if not, I have a locked barrier between me and whatever it could be. And when I go to sleep, I unlock the bedroom door so he can get in.

But one day, that system didn’t work as intended.

Last night he came hours early. He was cut from work because it was extra slow. I didn’t hear him come in through the front door because I had the TV and air conditioner on. If I did hear him, I always go out to say hi and I unlock the door as I do. But I didn’t hear him, so I couldn’t. He tried to get in and found the door locked.

Once she finally got the door unlocked, her husband was irritated with her.

It took me a few seconds to pause the TV and get my cat off of me and get up to unlock the door.

His mind immediately jumped to the worst-case scenario.

He started questioning me about why the door was locked and what I was hiding. I told him I wasn’t hiding anything — I just lock it when I’m in here and he’s working, just in case. He doesn’t believe me and thinks I was hiding something because it was locked and I wasn’t there instantly to let him in. So, AITA for locking the bedroom door while my husband works?

She never thought protecting herself could land her in such hot water.

What did redditors have to say?

This user wonders if the whole thing really comes down to the way men and women move through the world differently.

Her boyfriend’s reaction is kind of a red flag.

Perhaps some enhanced security could help ease her mind.

Her boyfriend’s accusations don’t make much sense in the first place.

Who knew such a small inconvenience could turn into such a big fight?

Feeling secure in your own home shouldn’t have to be explained.

