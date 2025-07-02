She Planned To End The Relationship On Her Next Trip And Stick Him With The Costs, So He Canceled Her Flight And Refused To Pay To Ship Her Belongings

Breakups are messy enough without adding other disputes into the mix.

What would you do if an ex expected you to foot the bill to ship their belongings after a breakup, even after you had already lost money on a canceled plane ticket?

Would you go ahead and pay to get them out of your life?

Or would you stand your ground and refuse?

In today’s story, one man faces this very dilemma and doesn’t feel like he should have to cover the costs.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITAH for Refusing to Pay? I (22M) and my ex (29F) have recently broken up. We were long-distance for about two years; however, there were some quarrels in the relationship that ultimately led to the breakup. My post is pertaining to some items that belong to my ex that are currently in my possession. She had visited in the past and left some items behind because it would be easier than hauling several suitcases through an airport. We had plans for her to visit again for an extended period of time. I purchased a plane ticket, and everything seemed normal.

Here’s where she messed up.

However, she confessed she only intended to fly to collect her items and planned to leave shortly after, wanting to end the relationship. I refused and requested the ticket be refunded. She now is requesting I pay to ship her items back to her. I don’t feel it is my responsibility to pay for returning her stuff, especially after losing money on the plane ticket. For context, we are very far distance and these plane tickets were $1700, and shipping will be $1000. AITA?

Yikes! Some things are better left unsaid.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about this.

This reader thinks he’s lucky she said something.

Here’s someone who sees his side of it.

As this person points out, she can replace whatever she left.

Great question!

He should ignore her!

Once she broke up with him, he no longer had an obligation to help her at all, especially after losing money.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.