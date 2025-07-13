She Said She Wouldn’t Wear A Wig To Her Brother’s Wedding, And Now No One Wants Her To Be There

For what it’s worth…this family sounds a bit…off…

AITA for refusing to wear a wig in my brother’s wedding? “I (23F) have decided not to wear a wig in my brother’s wedding. When he proposed, I was thrilled. I cheered them on from my dorm room. But this wedding has stressed everyone out, and for me, it’s come to a breaking point. At the first bridal event, the bride handed out “experience packages” for her bridesmaids up to $3,000, including a destination trip. I’m a recent college grad with an entry-level salary. We discussed hairstyles. The bridal party agreed on updos, given the humidity.

Months later, the bride texts me that she changed the style and wants me to wear a wig. I had recently done a big chop and dyed my natural hair, a major milestone for me. I asked if braids were okay. She said no, followed by texts about “uniformity.” I asked her to send wig details. She didn’t for months. After her bridal shower, she asked if I’d bought a wig, told me the stylist cost, and when I didn’t respond fast enough, she still signed a contract with the stylist. I tried to compromise. I’d install the wig myself and have the stylist style it.

She said no, her stylist wouldn’t work behind anyone else’s install. I said I was uncomfortable with both the price and process. She replied: “Because you cut and dyed your hair, there are now extra costs for uniformity.” “Okay.” In therapy, I shared how I’ve often felt like the family scapegoat. My boundaries = defiance. My therapist said: “When people get used to you performing, they raise the bar every time.” My gut said: I’m not wearing the wig. I explained this to my parents. My mom called me selfish. My dad said, “You were a child. You couldn’t say no,” then added, “If the bride doesn’t get what she wants, you’re out of the wedding party.”

I texted the bride. She respected my decision, but I could “support from the crowd.” I responded: “What stings is being told I can only stay if I change everything about how I show up. That’s not unity. That’s control. I love you, but won’t disappear.” She forwarded it to my family. She’s been very controlling. Others have clashed with her and her maid of honor dropped out. My brother says she talks negatively about our family. When I brought that up, my dad shouted that no one’s on my side and blamed my mental health. I was told I shouldn’t attend the wedding at all. My brother said he didn’t care if I was in the wedding party, which lifted some guilt. I told him I’ll still show up as myself. The bride finally sent a message saying I was condescending, my choice was last-minute, she’s the center of this new chapter, the Bible says the wife comes first, and I “kicked myself out.”

I responded with truth: I’d expressed discomfort early on. My words weren’t cruel, they were clarifying. I shared Scripture (Ephesians 5). Respect goes both ways. I respect their marriage, but I respect myself more. She sent it to my brother. He texted me: “I love you, but she comes first. If you can’t fall in line, you’re out. No more discussion.” AITA for refusing to wear a wig and standing in my truth?”

