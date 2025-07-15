She Shared Their WiFi Password To Help A Young Girl With Her Schoolwork, But When The Girl’s Family Started Leeching Off The Connection, She Had A Tough Choice To Make

Even the purest acts of kindness can sometimes spiral beyond their original intent.

One neighbor graciously let her daughter’s friend use their WiFi for her school work, but when the child’s parents started stealing the password, she was forced to make a difficult decision.

Now she’s concerned about the consequences for her daughter’s friend.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I change my wifi password, making it impossible for a kid to not be able to attend her classes? I live in a not-so-well-off area. I am not well off by any means, but I have a WiFi connection. My WiFi has a 4-device limit—it’s the cheapest plan they have. My neighbors have a 12-year-old daughter who has to attend online classes. I know her well because she comes over fairly often to hang out with my daughter, as they are friends. Her name is Shanaya. Shanaya’s parents told her they cannot afford WiFi, so she asked me if she can use mine.

So she graciously agreed, but soon she started noticing issues with her own connection.

I agreed and said the only condition was that she has to study hard and do her best. She agreed and has been using it for a while. Over the past 2 months, I have been finding it hard to use my WiFi. The web portal for the WiFi says 4 devices are constantly connected to it when all I am using is my phone, and my daughter is using her laptop. Sometimes, my daughter can’t connect to her own classes and uses data.

When she dug deeper, she realized that her kindness has been taken for granted.

I asked Shanaya about it last week, and she said her parents forced her to tell them the password and that they have been using it. I went and spoke to her parents about it and said that it is only for her to be able to attend classes. They said they would stop using it.

Still, her own child’s education continued to be disrupted.

But over the week, 4 times my daughter’s classes got interrupted because there were multiple devices trying to use it. Yesterday, Shanaya told me that our other neighbors also have the password and are also using it—that her parents gave it to them. I went and warned her parents again, said I would change the password, but they made false promises again and shut their door.

Finally, she’s forced to follow through with her word, although she’s worried about the impact it may have on Shanaya.

I changed the password and gave Shanaya the new one, but her parents forced it out of her again. My daughter’s education needs to take priority. Her classes are important. I can’t let her education take a backseat, but if I change it again and don’t give Shanaya the password, her education will get affected. WIBTA if I change the password and not tell Shanaya?

She was hoping to never be put in this position, but now it seems like she has no choice.

What did Reddit make of this predicament?

Maybe there’s a better way to make sure Shanaya can keep using the connection.

This commenter had the same idea.

What Shanaya’s parents are doing isn’t fair.

This user calls Shanaya’s parents’ behavior exactly what it is.

It’s hard to move forward when your trust is taken advantage of.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.