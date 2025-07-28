She Sold His Card Collection Without Asking, So He Ended The Relationship And Sold Her Shoes To Get Back At Her

What one person sees as clutter, another might see as a prized collection.

When she crossed that line without warning, it set off a chain of petty revenge and unresolved anger that ultimately sent their relationship into a tailspin.

AITAH Sold Her Shoes Since She Sold my Magic Collection I (23M) had a collection of Magic: The Gathering cards that I kept in my storage locker under my bed. My girlfriend (22F) recently took my storage locker to a local card shop and sold my whole collection. The shop owner is shady for accepting to cut my lock off.

I got upset with my girlfriend and asked why she sold them. Her response being, “You don’t play anymore.”

Between work, school, and her, I don’t have the time for any of my hobbies. I told my girlfriend to get out of my apartment and that her selling my stuff was a perfect reason to break up with her. She started crying and began saying hateful things, which I ignored.

I had locked myself in the bathroom waiting for her to finally leave.

When she did, I gathered all her shoes (this probably makes me an AH) and sold them. She found out and went off on me.

I told her, “Well you never wear them.” I asked for the extra key to my apartment because I told her we needed to end things, but she refuses to give it back. AITAH?

