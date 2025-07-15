She Spends Hundreds Each Month On Her Crafting Hobby, And Her Husband Finally Spoke Up About The Strain It’s Putting On Their Budget

Creative pursuits can bring joy and purpose, but they can also bring unexpected expenses.

One woman believed her crafts could turn into something more, but her spending habits left her husband feeling like he was funding a dream they couldn’t afford.

What a dream job is really a hobby, is it right to reign in the spending, or does this husband need to be more supportive?

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for telling my wife her “hobby” is actually hurting our finances? My wife (31F) got into crafting and online selling during the pandemic. At first, it was just a fun outlet.

But now she spends hundreds each month on supplies for projects that barely sell. Last month, she made $72 and spent $430. I (33M) work full-time, cover most of the bills.

So he decided to confront her and try to reign it in a little.

So I asked her to maybe scale it back until she’s profitable.

She got really upset, accused me of “not believing in her,” and said I “crushed her creative spirit.”

He didn’t mean to upset her, but he knows they need to stay on track financially.

I tried to be gentle, but we’re trying to save for a house, and I feel like I’m working overtime while she’s building a money pit. Now she won’t even talk to me about the budget, and I’m wondering if I was too harsh. AITAH for pointing out the financial reality?

Ultimately, she felt dismissed and he felt unheard.

What did Reddit have to say?

Believe it or not, businesses need to make money.

Maybe the couple can achieve some kind of compromise.

The world of business is a cold and unforgiving one.

The two may not be aligned right now, but it’s far from impossible to get back on the same page.

These two need to strike a balance that works for both of them.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.