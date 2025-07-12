She Survived A Car Accident And Shared The Five Things She’ll Never Do While Driving Again

Folks, it can be incredibly dangerous out there on the roads and we want to make sure that you do everything in your power to stay safe!

So that’s why we want you to listen to what this woman has to say.

Her name is Ambrelyn and she took to TikTok to advise people about five things she’ll never do while driving again after she got into a car accident.

Ambrelyn said, “Driving a car is one of the most dangerous things that you can do on a daily basis because you’re literally operating a machine that could kill you or people around you.”

She offered five pieces of advice to viewers:

Only sit in your seat the way that you’re supposed to.

Don’t keep any glasses that can break or any other potentially dangerous items in your car.

Confirm that kids and pets are safely secured.

Make sure that things such as tools and other potentially harmful things are put away in case they go flying.

Stay off of your phone!

Ambrelyn added, “Whenever we get behind the wheel, we are agreeing to a set of guidelines about how you are going to act and how I’m going to act. And when you deviate from those and you force somebody to make a split second decision or assumption, that is when accidents are most likely to happen.”

She then said, “So just have respect for human life and be safe out there.”

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Be careful on the road, friends!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!