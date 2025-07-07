July 7, 2025 at 10:48 am

Disney Customer Took A Ride On Their Small World Attraction In Paris, And Then She Went Through The American Section

by Ben Auxier

The Small World ride at Disneyland Paris

TikTok/myriamestrella8

America is a massive exporter of cultural products, if pretty much literally nothing else anymore.

And it’s always interesting to see how that culture gets translated elsewhere, like in this video from TikTok user @myriamestrella8:

“POV:” reads the caption, as all captions are legally mandated to start, “When you go to Disneyland Paris and go on its a small world and get to see how the USA is depicted.”

We’ve got an old farm which I guess is run by children.

The Statue of Liberty (I mean naturally France would need to remind us about that one.)

Hollywood, just as a concept.

Football man and snack girl.

And an Old Timey Saloon.

Yeah, that’s pretty much what we’ve got here.

Overall, she recommends the place!

Go sports!

Like, we’re flattered.

It’s a nice update.

If you asked ME, a lifelong American citizen, to put together a picture of what represents America right now…

Well, I wouldn’t have been as nice.

