She Took Her Grandmother Out For Lobster After She Asked For A Treat, But Her Mother Found Out And Accused Her Of Undermining Her Health

Doing something nice for a loved one can backfire when you least expect it.

So, what would you do if your grandmother asked you to take her out for a special meal, knowing she had been working hard to maintain a healthy diet?

Would you stick to her doctor’s guidelines to avoid problems?

Or would you agree to make her happy for one night?

In the following story, a young woman finds herself in a similar situation and decides to treat her grandma to some lobster.

Here's how it all went down.

AITA for taking my grandma to eat lobster? My(19) maternal grandma(79) has been living with us since my grandpa passed away two years ago. Said the house reminded her too much of him. Last year, she got a health check-up at the hospital. The doctor warned her that her LDL level had gotten high and that she had to start watching what she ate. Didn't prescribe medicines, though. She has made changes. Replaced potato chips with fruits like kiwis. No longer eats junk food. Her diet now consists mainly of fish and vegetables.

A little lobster never hurt anyone.

Yesterday, she asked if I could drive her to a restaurant to have lobster, since I recently got my driver's license, while she decided not to renew hers. (She said she knows she won't pass the reflex test and doesn't want to embarrass herself). I hesitated, and she said that just one meal wouldn't hurt after her new diet, and that she is going in for a checkup at the end of this month anyway. So I took her there. But my mom was upset when she found out and said that 'it always starts with just one meal' and I 'should spend more time thinking before doing something.' AITA?

Eek! It's easy to see every side of this, but maybe she should've asked her mom first.

Let's see what the readers over at Reddit think about what she did.

These are the doctor’s orders.

According to this reader, if she wants lobster, let her have it.

Here’s someone whose grandma lived to 103.

As this person points out, as long as she’s of sound mind, no one should care.

Everyone deserves a treat occasionally.

The daughter needs to step back and see it from her mother’s perspective.

