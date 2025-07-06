She Tried To Surprise Her Boyfriend With A Gaming Laptop, But He Crashed Out Big Time When It Had The Wrong Specs

People often say it’s the thought that counts, but not everyone sees it that way.

A well-intentioned birthday present quickly sparked an argument when the computer she generously purchased for her boyfriend wasn’t quite the model he had in mind.

AITA If I bought my boyfriend of 3 years the wrong gift for his birthday? I (33F) have been dating my boyfriend Mark (32M) for 3 years. Today was his birthday, and to celebrate, I bought him a gaming laptop.

The problem is that I guess I bought him the wrong one, because he got mad at me—saying that I should have just not wasted my money since I don’t really know anything about computers. He specified that I got the one with a weaker GPU and CPU than the one he wanted to get.

We got into an argument about it, and he just left our apartment a couple hours ago. I’ve been sitting around pondering what I did wrong. I think I might be the AH because, the reality is, I am in a better financial situation than him—and the one he actually wanted, he couldn’t afford without putting it on a credit card.

I have been texting him telling him I want to talk it over with him, and he keeps ignoring me. AITA?

