She Waited And Waited For Her Friend’s Payment, But Eventually Had To Book Accommodation Without Her, Putting Their Friendship Under Threat

One of the greatest things about becoming an adult is the trips you can take with your closest friends over the spring and summer break.

So when the girl in this story had the opportunity to book flights and accommodation somewhere exotic with her friends, she wasn’t going to miss out.

And the plans were set – until one couple in the friend group let them down.

Then, they let them down again, to the point that everyone got sick of waiting.

Read on to find out what happened when eventually, they booked accommodation without them.

AITA for booking accommodation without my friends? My friends, my boyfriend and I (female, 18) are going on holiday abroad. There are six of us going in total, including my friend Kate (18) and her boyfriend, Nick (19). From the beginning, these two had trouble with organization, and they never talked to us when we were making plans together. Additionally, when we booked the second flight, we had to wait two weeks longer just because Kate and Nick had no money at that time, which resulted in us overpaying for the return flight.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how this affected the plans going forward.

After booking the flight, my boyfriend wrote on the group chat that it would be nice if we would hurry up and book a place to sleep by the end of the month. There currently several that meet our requirements – close to the center and the beach, two double beds and two separate beds, a private bathroom and a kitchenette – for a relatively bearable price. At the beginning of the month, we found the perfect apartment that met our requirements and two weeks later I suggested that we should book it. Everyone was ready except Kate, who has a difficult family situation and apparently had no money.

So this girl used her initiative to make a suggestion that might work for everyone.

I proposed a solution that everyone would lend some money and pay for her, but Kate ignored the message and didn’t get involved. The topic went silent. Some time later, our perfect apartment was bought out. It turned out that at the time we wanted to book a place, Kate bought a VIP concert pass which cost almost as much as accommodation per person. As it was already the end of the month, there were no apartments for six people that met the requirements, and if they were, they were a bit more expensive than originally.

After this, the friends decided to take action.

Me and three other friends told Kate and Nick that we weren’t going to wait any longer or overpay, and they got angry. They suggested booking one of the more expensive apartments for six people with the option to pay later (in our previous apartment, you had to pay the full price in advance). In order to do so, someone would have to connect their payment card to the reservation, which none of us wanted to agree to – because what guarantee is there that Kate would get the money on time? Nick sent a link to a six-person apartment where, unfortunately, there were no separate beds, which was what my friend Natalie wanted.

Let’s see how the friends responded to this less-than-ideal apartment.

Nick was outraged, and suggested that Natalie and Kate could share a bed, and he would share another with Jacob. In the end, the four of us booked a place without Nick and Kate. I tried to explain that this was the best solution for all of us. This way, we won’t put any pressure on them, it will be cheaper for us, and we will still spend our holidays together, as their is accommodation they can book close to our apartment – I checked and they have this option. They are offended at us because we will booked without them, and a place where we wan’t all stay together – and Kate especially holds it against me because I suggested this solution. AITA?

There is only so long that these friends could wait, since Kate and Nick were effectively spending their friends’ money by delaying the booking process so long.

Sometimes things come up, sure, but their lack of communication on the matter makes you wonder whether they really want to go on the trip at all.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that Kate was totally the one in the wrong here.

While this Redditor though the concert tickets weren’t the issue, Kate and Nick’s communication and neglect of their friends was.

While others pointed out that they really weren’t being good friends.

Sometimes, even with the best of efforts, it’s too hard to get a group of people to coordinate.

It’s clear that this girl tried her hardest to please all of her friends, but in the end if Kate and Nick didn’t want to cooperate, that’s their prerogative.

No one could hold out and risk spending more because of them, even though this girl really tried to be empathetic.

She did her best.

