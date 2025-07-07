She Was Losing Sleep Because Of Her Boyfriend’s Constant Overheating, But When She Adjusted The Temperature It Sparked An Even Bigger Fight

Temperature disputes might seem minor to some, but in the close quarters of a shared bed, they’re a big deal.

One woman grew increasingly irritable toward her husband’s nighttime sweatiness, but when she tried to help by turning on the air conditioner, she opened the door to an even bigger debate.

AITA for turning the AC on when my bf is sweating in his sleep? My boyfriend is an extremely sweaty and hot sleeper, so much so it also impacts my sleep—wet blankets and all, since he’s basically a space heater himself.

So she’s begun to take action to try and cool him down.

Every now and then, especially in summertime, I’ll turn the AC on if I notice he’s running hot. Not set to 60 degrees, but legit around 68-70 degrees.

Surprisingly, her boyfriend is not okay with this at all.

He recently woke up angry that I did that because he doesn’t feel hot. He actually wants the covers on, windows closed, and feels like he’ll get pneumonia from being sweaty and hot, then having sudden AC.

The two continue to quarrel and they find themselves at a standstill.

I told him that’s a misconception and don’t understand why he’s so mad if he’s clearly running hot. He says not to assume or put the AC on without his consent, even when I’m doing it “for him” but he’s not saying he needs it. AITA?

He runs hot and stubborn.

What did Reddit think?

If he wants to continue to sleep this way, he may soon find himself sleeping alone.

She may be concerned about her boyfriend, but her sleep needs matter too.

Access to the thermostat should be a right, not a privilege.

A sleep divorce may just be calling this couple’s name.

She thought she was offering comfort, but he only saw interference.

It’s a sad day when even the thermostat feels like a battleground.

