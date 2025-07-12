She Was Told She And Her Boyfriend Would Have To Sleep On A Pullout Couch On A Family Vacation, So She Wants To Book A Separate Airbnb To Be Comfortable

This story is an example of why you should get ALL the details before you go on a vacation.

AITA for booking my own Air BnB so I don’t have to sleep on a couch for six nights? “My immediate and extended family have booked a vacation for later in the summer. My aunt who found this place knew the owner and they got a great deal. My aunt initially said there are six bedrooms. One room for her and her husband (my uncle), one room for my parents, one room for my cousin and her husband, one room for my other cousin and his wife and one room for their kids are are both under 10.

The last bedroom you may wonder, is where my aunt made an innocent mistake in miscounting. There are only five bedrooms. They told me that my boyfriend and I will have to sleep on a pullout couch. I told my parents I would rather not sleep sleep on a couch even if it does pull out. I also don’t want to make my boyfriend sleep on the couch with me either for his own privacy. It’s in the living room which is in the middle of everything. I would rather not be woken to people starting their day and I would rather not have to change in the bathroom each and every time or even leave all my stuff in the living room as well. I don’t want to change in my parents room either because I know I would probably rush so that they can have their own privacy.

I don’t want to put my luggage in anyone else’s room and fill their room with my clutter. Same goes for my boyfriend, I don’t want to make him do all that either. My family has never had this big of a vacation all together in such a long time. I would love to be involved and what not but I said I would rather not go if I can’t have a room to myself OR I’ll book my own place nearby and I WILL pay for my part for the main house everyone is in regardless.

My mom refused both options as I will “ruin” the trip if I don’t stay under the same roof. If I get my own place to stay it would SOLELY be to sleep. I plan to be with my family at all other times and events. I don’t care about the price of only getting an Air BnB just to sleep. I want my privacy. Haven’t mentioned it to my cousins or anyone else yet that I’m considering getting my own place as close as possible, though. AITA?”

