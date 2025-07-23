She Was Waiting For A Parking Spot At The Airport When Another Driver Stole One, So She Threatened To Get Revenge

Have you ever been waiting for a parking spot in a crowded parking lot when another rude driver swoops in and steals the spot you were waiting for?

Would you accept defeat and find another place to park, or would you do something to get even with the rude driver?

In today’s story, one woman doesn’t actually want to do anything sinister, but she does want to get revenge.

Read on to see what she does.

If I can’t have it then neither can you I’m at short term parking at the airport, looking for a space. I see a guy pulling out so I stop and put on my blinker. He pulls out but blocks me while he’s backing up. Here comes a guy in a shiny red Camaro with a trophy girlfriend in the passenger seat, and he swoops into the space.

She confronts the guy in the Camaro.

I pull up and say “I was waiting for that space.” He shrugs and says “Sorry.” I say “well if you’re SORRY, you can leave and give me the space I was clearly waiting for.” He rolls up his window and ignores me.

She wanted to get revenge but wasn’t sure what to do.

So I go off and park elsewhere on the floor. Then I walk back toward his car … with my keys in my hand … Now at that point I had never keyed a car before, and his car was really nice and you have to tick me off worse than that for me to cause property damage. Still … I was going to do *something* – maybe leave a nasty note? I dunno.

Inspiration strikes!

I get to his car and he’s still inside talking to the girlfriend. And then I have my inspiration! I put on a sweet smile on my face, because he looks like a macho type who thinks women are inferior … and I knock on the window. He lowers it, looking annoyed. I say “You know you really have a gorgeous car.”

She gave him food for thought.

He still looks annoyed but thanks me and is about to put his window back up when I say “But wait, there’s something I want you to think about while you’re in the airport.” He looks confused. I say “I know where your car is parked and you don’t know where my car is parked.” Then I walk away. Girlfriend yells “WITCH!” He pulls out of the space and drives away. And … my job here is done.

Sometimes a vague threat without actually doing anything is all you need to get even.

