She Was Waiting To Check Out Right Before Closing, But Was Confused To Find Out She Was Supposed To Be Holding Someone’s Place In Line

We’ve all been there – that moment when you realise you need something from the store… which is about to close.

That rapid dash around the aisles to grab the things you need before closing leaves little time for chill, but by the time you reach the checkout line at least you know that you’ll be leaving with the supplies you came for.

With the increase of same-day grocery deliveries this might be a thing of the past soon, but for now it is still sometimes a stressful part of our lives.

Unfortunately some people deal with that stress a little differently, as the person in this story discovered.

AITA for not holding someone’s place in line? Recently, I was in the grocery store. The store was closing and the queues were super long. I had three items, whereas some people had full carts. Initially I was in one queue, but it was moving super slowly. There was another queue (the express queue – card only) which was moving faster, so I switch, going to the back.

There was a lady, let’s call her Bella, who I’d seen leaving a large bag of groceries on the ground, next to where the conveyor belt started, and then walking away. I hesitated, because she wasn’t there. The lady in front of her (let’s call her Amy) said something to me. I didn’t quite understand, but it was something about Bella coming back. At that moment, Bella came back, dropped some items into her bag, and said I could go ahead of her. She then walked away again. At this point, it had probably been 5-10 minutes since she first left the bag.

I joined the queue behind Amy. I thought it was a bit much for Bella to act like she was doing me a favour when I didn’t think she was even in the queue. Several minutes later, another woman (we’ll call her Cara), arrives. She looked confused at the bag which was kind of blocking the entry, looked at me and pointed at it. I shrugged, because I didn’t really consider Bella to be in the queue. Cara joined the queue behind me. After a couple minutes, Bella came back and properly joined the queue. She had been on the phone to someone throughout. She got super mad at Cara because she said she’d skipped her in the queue, and said that was really impolite.

I felt pretty bad, because I sort of encouraged Cara to join behind me. I said that she (Bella) wasn’t there, and you can’t just put your stuff in the queue and expect to be at the front. This really annoyed her, and Bella and Amy (I’m unsure if they knew each other) turned on me. They told me I was being horrible, ungrateful, and cheeky because she had let me go ahead.

I said if you aren’t in the queue, you aren’t in the queue, and she asked sarcastically if I’d invented that rule. Cara and I looked at each other in disbelief as Bella, still on the phone, started complaining about us super loudly to whoever is on the other end. I don’t mind people leaving the queue to get one item, but Bella full on joined the queue halfway through her shopping and got mad because I didn’t keep her spot. AITA?

Sure it’s a little panic-inducing when a store is about to close, but that means gather your items promptly, then proceed to the checkout – not whatever this was that Bella was doing.

To get mad at other people who have no obligation to save your spot in line is completely unfair.

What right did she have to hold her place in line with her groceries, and verbally abuse the people who didn’t understand her makeshift system?

Good on this shopper for standing up for innocent Cara, who had no clue about the weird plan Bella had hatched to accumulate her shopping before closing time.

Bella really sounds like a piece of work.

