She’s Getting Married Soon, But One Guy Is Off The Guest List Until He Takes A Shower

Look, if you’re living in a time and/or place where things like bath water and soaps are scarce, some stink is just par for course, and that’s not your fault.

If, on the other hand, you have a shower in your own home, with water that costs you, at most, a fraction of a penny per gallon, there’s no reason to let it get that far, and you need to take care of it.

AITAH if I tell my sister she can’t bring her boyfriend to my wedding if he doesn’t up his hygiene? Me (27F) and my fiancée (27M) are going to be getting married next summer at the courthouse. It’ll be a really small ceremony with just immediate family on both sides.

My sister (30F) has been dating her boyfriend (26M) for about 5 years. My sister transitioned from male to female about a year prior to them dating. (This piece in important to the story)

The thing is… her boyfriend STINKS. And has always stank, but not as bad as recently. Over the last year or so, his hygiene has gone completely downhill. He hasn’t cut his hair or beard in a year or two, but doesn’t keep it clean so it doesn’t look the best, or smell the best. When they visit, they stay with my parents as they live in a different area. Every time he’s stayed with my parents, he’s never taken a shower. This includes the week long stay they’ve had recently. Every time I hug him, I gag.

My mom has talked to my sister about it as we’re an honest, loving family. My mom asked my sister if it bothered her how he smells and she had said something to the effect of “not really”. I truly think that she sticks with him because as a trans-woman, she doesn’t think anyone will love her and he is the only one that will (which is obviously not true at all). She puts up with a lot more than just his terrible hygiene. She’s so wonderful and deserves much better.

I don’t want to be rude but I don’t want him in pictures, or there to be honest, if he is going to look unkept and smell. It’s really embarrassing. If I tell my sister this, AITHA??

